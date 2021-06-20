Libyan unity PM says coast road reopened ahead of Berlin talks

MISRATA, Libya, June 20 (Reuters) - The head of Libya's
unity government said on Sunday he had reopened the main coast
road across the frozen front line, a gesture of progress in the
fragile peace process, but eastern forces said the road remained
closed.
Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh's move to reopen the road
is in line with a ceasefire deal agreed last year as part of
efforts to resolve Libya's decade of chaos and violence.
It comes days before international powers meet in Berlin to
discuss the Libya crisis and progress towards unifying the
country's fragmented institutions and holding elections planned
for December.
Dbeibeh removed a mound of sand blocking the road at the
final checkpoint on the western side of front line, before
driving eastwards with his convoy towards Sirte, held by eastern
forces.
However, a media unit of Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based
Libyan National Army (LNA) said the road was still closed and
there was "no truth to what is rumoured about it reopening".
Libya, a major North African oil producer, has had little
peace or stability since the NATO-backed rising against Muammar
Gaddafi in 2011 and a split in 2014 between warring eastern and
western factions.
Though the reopening of the road would mark a significant
step for the internationally supported peace process, big
challenges remain with armed power still held by myriad groups
including the forces of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.
Earlier on Sunday, in a move that underscored his continued
military clout, Haftar's forces announced they had closed the
border with Algeria after deploying heavily in the south.
Mohammed, a vegetable truck driver there who did not give
his family name, said he wanted to see for himself if it would
be possible to make the journey. "I hope the road will reopen
today because it is easier, faster and cheaper for us," he said.
HAFTAR'S CLOUT
The reopening of the coastal highway and other terms of the
ceasefire, agreed in September after the collapse of Haftar's
14-month offensive on Tripoli, were meant to be implemented
months ago.
However, while flights have resumed between Tripoli and the
eastern city of Benghazi, and some prisoners have been freed,
the road remained blocked at the front line.
Western Libyan forces had refused to open it until another
ceasefire condition - the removal of powerful foreign
mercenaries entrenched around front lines - was carried out.
The ceasefire and the formation of Dbeibeh's Government of
National Unity (GNU) were both agreed through a talks process
facilitated by the United Nations and backed by the
international community.
The process is intended to result in elections, but neither
the U.N. talks participants nor the divided, eastern-based
parliament have agreed on a constitutional basis for the vote to
go ahead, opening potential challenges to its legitimacy.
Meanwhile, any election would take place in a country where
cities and towns remain under the control of armed groups whose
own leaders might themselves stand for office.
Along the coast road, the large covered checkpoints and a
burned out petrol station underscored the continued tensions
despite this year's political progress.
However, in Misrata, 28-year old civil servant Ali Mohamed
al-Mogasbi said he though the reopening of the road would be a
good step forward. "But it's also important to guarantee that
all mercenaries should leave," he added.
