Libyans start using new exchange rate

TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Central Bank
of Libya on Sunday introduced a new unified exchange rate agreed
last month after years of division between rival branches based
on opposing sides of the front line.
As part of the change, the internationally recognised
Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli suspended a fee
on foreign currency transactions that it introduced two years
ago to bring the official rate closer to the black market rate.
The Central Bank of Libya board agreed the new rate of 4.8
dinars to the United States dollar last month in its first full
meeting for five years after splitting as the country divided
between western and eastern factions.
In Tripoli, the black market rate on Sunday was 5 dinars to
the dollar after dropping last week towards the new official
rate. "We'll have to wait three or four months to see how things
go at commercial banks," said Amer, a currency dealer.
Black market exchange shops in the east were mostly closed
on Sunday waiting for the market to settle.
Malik al-Fakhri, an electronics dealer in Benghazi, said he
had stopped using banks after 2013 because he lost too much
money importing at the official rate and turned instead to the
black market.
"The most important thing for the trader is stability," he
said.
The new rate is an effective devaluation, meaning the cost
of imported goods are likely to rise.
"This decision is a mistake that will harm citizens more
than benefiting them and is only to satisfy traders," said
Hathem al-Barghathi, also in Benghazi.
The moves are part of a wider effort to resolve economic
obstacles to peacemaking, encourage implementation of previously
agreed reforms and hamper opportunities for corruption.
However, while fighting between the GNA and Khalifa Haftar's
eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) mostly stopped in June
after the collapse of his assault on Tripoli, diplomatic
progress towards a political solution has slowed.
A ceasefire agreed in October in Geneva has been only partly
implemented, with troops still occupying frontline positions, a
main coastal road still closed and foreign mercenaries remaining
in place.
Meanwhile, while the group of Libyans picked by the United
Nations to plot a path towards democracy has set elections for
the end of this year, they could not agree on a new unified
government to oversee the transition period.
