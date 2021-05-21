Log in
Licensable coal mining data

05/21/2021 | 10:09am EDT
Available data sets

List of all the data sets the Coal Authority makes available, with descriptions

Prices

Prices per royalty unit

Prices per km square

Derived prices per royalty unit

Derived prices per km square

Application forms

List of application forms available for the use and re-use Coal Authority data

Example licence agreements

List of different kinds of licences available

Metadata

Coal Authority metadata

'Use' and 'Re-use'

'Use' means the use of Coal Authority data by persons or legal entities 'for commercial or non-commercial purposes within the public task for which the documents were produced'. Where available, data sets which are licenced for use will contain personal data.

'Re-use' means the use of Coal Authority data by persons or legal entities 'for commercial or non-commercial purposes other than the initial purpose within the public task for which the documents were produced' (as defined by the European Directive on the Re-Use of Public Sector Information 2015). Data sets which are licenced for reuse will have all personal data removed.

Published 25 September 2017
Last updated 21 May 2021 + show all updates
  1. 21 May 2021

    Addition of derived prices per royalty unit and derived prices per km square

  2. 25 September 2017

    First published.

Disclaimer

The Coal Authority published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 14:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
