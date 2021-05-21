Licensable coal mining data

Print this page

List of all the data sets the Coal Authority makes available, with descriptions

Prices per royalty unit

Prices per km square

Derived prices per royalty unit

Derived prices per km square

List of application forms available for the use and re-use Coal Authority data

List of different kinds of licences available

Coal Authority metadata

'Use' means the use of Coal Authority data by persons or legal entities 'for commercial or non-commercial purposes within the public task for which the documents were produced'. Where available, data sets which are licenced for use will contain personal data.

'Re-use' means the use of Coal Authority data by persons or legal entities 'for commercial or non-commercial purposes other than the initial purpose within the public task for which the documents were produced' (as defined by the European Directive on the Re-Use of Public Sector Information 2015). Data sets which are licenced for reuse will have all personal data removed.