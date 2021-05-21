Licensable coal mining data

'Use' means the use of Coal Authority data by persons or legal entities 'for commercial or non-commercial purposes within the public task for which the documents were produced'. Where available, data sets which are licenced for use will contain personal data.
'Re-use' means the use of Coal Authority data by persons or legal entities 'for commercial or non-commercial purposes other than the initial purpose within the public task for which the documents were produced' (as defined by the European Directive on the Re-Use of Public Sector Information 2015). Data sets which are licenced for reuse will have all personal data removed.