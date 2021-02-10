Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Licensing of Moneylenders in Tonga

02/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The National Reserve Bank of Tonga would like to inform the general public that this is the FINAL REMINDER to anyone and ALL businesses who are conducting lending services to contact the National Reserve Bank of Tonga immediately for licensing procedures and be registered with the National Reserve Bank of Tonga by Friday 29th January 2021. Further to our press releases announced in November and December 2020 and our Excluded Moneylender Directive notice issued on 27th November 2020, please note that EVERY person, business, group, committee, employer who conduct any kind of lending activities should contact the Reserve Bank by the due date stated above. Exemption from the Moneylenders Act can only be granted by Reserve Bank where applicable.

Any person or business identified to be conducting moneylending business who have yet to contact the Reserve Bank to obtain a valid license after the 29th January 2021 commits an offence and may be taken to court and shall be liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both as per section 3(2) of the Moneylenders Act 2018. Please also note that pursuant to section 20 of the Act, all moneylending contracts entered into by a person or business without a valid license by the end of January 2021 will be deemed unenforceable.

Enquiries

Financial Institutions Department
National Reserve Bank of Tonga
Fasi mo e Afi
NUKU'ALOFA

Telephone: (676) 24057
Fax: (676) 24201
Email: nrbt@reservebank.to

Resources

Disclaimer

National Reserve Bank of Tonga published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:18aDONEGAL INVESTMENT : Share Dealing 10/02/2021
PU
06:17aMCB : Mauritius Commercial Bank Taps Windward's AI Solution to Optimize Trade Finance and Compliance Processes MCB will integrate Windward's Predictive Intelligence solution to increase efficiency across its trading practices, empowering MCB to continue to trade with confidence in an era of rapidly increasing risks
AQ
06:17aLos Angeles County and Fulgent Genetics Launch Free At-Home COVID-19 Testing for People Notified via Healthvana's Digital Contact Tracing and Exposure Notification Solution
BU
06:16aCannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
RE
06:16aUNICREDIT S P A : Ranieri de Marchis appointed UniCredit General Manager ad interim
PU
06:16aAMDOCS : Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
06:16aSBA and lenders take more steps to improve Paycheck Protection Program
GL
06:16aFTSE Closes Lower as Bearish Mood Overtakes Investor Sentiment
DJ
06:15aSoftBank-backed Kahoot plans $7 billion Oslo listing in coming weeks - sources
RE
06:15aKahoot working with goldman sachs, abg sundal collier and arctic securities on main market listing - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA, INC. : Hello Houston, we have a problem
2GAZPROM : Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage
3A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk boosted by trade recovery, but misses forecasts
4MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. : Musk's bitcoin bet fuels gains in companies already invested
5APPLE INC. : Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal - report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ