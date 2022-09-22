Lidl GB raises staff pay for second time this year

The retailer said on Thursday it would pay workers outside of London a minimum of 10.90 pounds ($12.3) an hour, up from 10.10 pounds, and workers in London a minimum of 11.95 pounds, up from 11.30 pounds.

The increases, benefiting over 23,500 workers, will take effect on Oct. 1 and cost Lidl GB 39.5 million pounds.

It said the new pay rates represent an increase of 10% to 14.5% compared to this time last year. UK inflation in August was 9.9%.

With Britain's jobless rate at its lowest since 1974 the Bank of England is watching pay settlements closely as it mulls further rises in interest rates.

Lidl's move follows rises announced by Marks & Spencer on Wednesday and Sainsbury's last week.

($1 = 0.8852 pounds)

