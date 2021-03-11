Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lido Advisors' Alexandra Browne to Speak at Fidelity-hosted Event March 11

03/11/2021 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Women’s History Month brings forth discussions around investing with purpose!

Lido Advisors, LLC:

WHAT:

Lido Advisors, LLC (www.lidoadvisors.com), a full service, independent, registered investment advisory firm, today noted its support of Women’s History Month through participation in Fidelity’s “Women Talk Money” virtual event series.

 

 

WHO:

Alexandra Browne, Lido Advisors’ Senior Managing Director, will participate in a panel discussion branded as “Investing with Purpose in the She-Economy” discussing her experiences in advising women on the action steps they can take to help improve their financial wellness.

 

 

 

Alexandra Browne had an unconventional and unforgettable introduction to finances – playing poker with her grandmother with a stack of pennies at the age of four. Female mentorship and financial savvy have been an ongoing theme in Browne’s career. Determined to defy the odds and stereotypes again, Browne leaped from the male-dominated world of science to the male-dominated world of finance. Her tenacity, knowledge, and analytical skills brought her to Lido Advisors in 2014, and she has become a major asset and made substantial contributions to the firm and its culture that has developed into leading a team of 7 advisors. She studied genetics and biochemistry at Texas A&M University, where she developed a passion for analytics.

 

 

WHEN:

Thursday, March 11, 2021

 

 

WHERE:

https://cvent.me/Zb1xPO?rt=ojhC1fRCDUqu44luEkjoYg&RefId=Open+Link

About Lido Advisors, LLC:

Lido Advisors, LLC, is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and with offices across the U.S. It executes innovative and comprehensive investment and wealth strategies designed to grow, protect, and maximize its clients' legacies. Lido Advisors is focused on creating an elegant, effective, and responsive client experience that exemplifies its commitment to excellence.

Editor’s Note: If you’d like to speak with Alexandra Browne regarding her experiences, the advice she’s providing or to hear more about investing strategies with a purpose, please contact lido@globalresultspr.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:26aCORONAVIRUS RECOVERY PLAN 2021 : Extended schemes and new financial support measures for businesses
PU
11:26aVM HOTEL ACQUISITION  : Early Warning News Release For VM HA Sponsor LP and VM HA Sponsor Corp.
AQ
11:26aLatest Edition of The Bellringer addresses the Current State of the Market and the Rise of the Small Cap with Charlie Dreifus of Royce Investment Partners
GL
11:25aFRANK'S MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Frank's International N.V. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – FI
BU
11:24aFACEBOOK  : Roblox gains steam after market debut as Cathie Wood's Ark picks up shares
RE
11:24aUNICAJA BANCO S A  : signs a new agreement with Fundación Adecco to collaborate in access to employment for women at risk of social exclusion
PU
11:24aHUGO BOSS  : Rede (EN)
PU
11:23aDollar drops for third-straight day as inflation fears fade
RE
11:22aMinister Grlić Radman pays working visit to Cyprus
PU
11:21aSPARTAN ACQUISITION II  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : ECB signals faster money-printing to keep lid on yields
2'AS LONG AS IT LASTS': Rolls-Royce says can weather crisis despite record loss
3BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : BALLARD POWER : Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
4World stock markets hit two-week high as inflation worries ease
5MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : MTR : Announcement of Audited Results for the year ended 31 December 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ