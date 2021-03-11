Lido Advisors' Alexandra Browne to Speak at Fidelity-hosted Event March 11

Women’s History Month brings forth discussions around investing with purpose!

Lido Advisors, LLC:

WHAT: Lido Advisors, LLC (www.lidoadvisors.com), a full service, independent, registered investment advisory firm, today noted its support of Women’s History Month through participation in Fidelity’s “Women Talk Money” virtual event series. WHO: Alexandra Browne, Lido Advisors’ Senior Managing Director, will participate in a panel discussion branded as “Investing with Purpose in the She-Economy” discussing her experiences in advising women on the action steps they can take to help improve their financial wellness. Alexandra Browne had an unconventional and unforgettable introduction to finances – playing poker with her grandmother with a stack of pennies at the age of four. Female mentorship and financial savvy have been an ongoing theme in Browne’s career. Determined to defy the odds and stereotypes again, Browne leaped from the male-dominated world of science to the male-dominated world of finance. Her tenacity, knowledge, and analytical skills brought her to Lido Advisors in 2014, and she has become a major asset and made substantial contributions to the firm and its culture that has developed into leading a team of 7 advisors. She studied genetics and biochemistry at Texas A&M University, where she developed a passion for analytics. WHEN: Thursday, March 11, 2021 WHERE: https://cvent.me/Zb1xPO?rt=ojhC1fRCDUqu44luEkjoYg&RefId=Open+Link

About Lido Advisors, LLC:

Lido Advisors, LLC, is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and with offices across the U.S. It executes innovative and comprehensive investment and wealth strategies designed to grow, protect, and maximize its clients' legacies. Lido Advisors is focused on creating an elegant, effective, and responsive client experience that exemplifies its commitment to excellence.

