Liebherr and ENGIE partner to offer carbon-neutral solutions for the mining industry

This joint proposal between Liebherr and ENGIE covers all considerations for the implementation of practical solutions. It will validate the best solutions in terms of technical, economic, financial, and business aspects, along with the removal of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. ENGIE, as a front-runner in the development of a worldwide industrial-scale renewable hydrogen economy, will contribute with its expertise including engineering, R&D, design, construction, operation, and inception, while Liebherr will bring its knowledge and experience in mining equipment and operation.

The common approach considers cost and GHG emissions of the holistic well-to-wheel solution, supporting the selection, design, and development of the right energy supply chain and zero emission mining equipment.

This convergence of Liebherr's and ENGIE's respective experiences in the decarbonisation of the mining sector from design to industrial deployment, is key to providing customers and the industry with the most valuable zero emission solutions. The synergy between the two organisations forms a partnership well equipped to deliver high-efficiency and carbon-neutral solutions for strategic mining markets - contributing to environmentally conscious mining.

'We are very honored by this collaboration with Liebherr to work on solutions for decarbonising the mining industry, a sector with huge energy demand at the core of the energy transition. This partnership perfectly embodies ENGIE's strategy to develop hydrogen-based solutions on an industrial scale to help energy-intensive industries like the mining sector in their journey to decarbonisation', said Michèle AZALBERT, CEO of ENGIE's Hydrogen Business Unit.

Oliver Weiss, EVP R&D, Engineering and Manufacturing of Liebherr's Mining Division continued, 'We are very impressed with the real ambition of ENGIE to decarbonise the mining industry and highly value the opportunity to collaborate with ENGIE. The complementary in-depth expertise that ENGIE brings to this partnership supports Liebherr's strategy to provide the mining industry with practical and scalable decarbonisation solutions based on renewable hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels.'