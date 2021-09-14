Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liebherr and ENGIE partner to offer carbon-neutral solutions for the mining industry

09/14/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This joint proposal between Liebherr and ENGIE covers all considerations for the implementation of practical solutions. It will validate the best solutions in terms of technical, economic, financial, and business aspects, along with the removal of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. ENGIE, as a front-runner in the development of a worldwide industrial-scale renewable hydrogen economy, will contribute with its expertise including engineering, R&D, design, construction, operation, and inception, while Liebherr will bring its knowledge and experience in mining equipment and operation.

The common approach considers cost and GHG emissions of the holistic well-to-wheel solution, supporting the selection, design, and development of the right energy supply chain and zero emission mining equipment.

This convergence of Liebherr's and ENGIE's respective experiences in the decarbonisation of the mining sector from design to industrial deployment, is key to providing customers and the industry with the most valuable zero emission solutions. The synergy between the two organisations forms a partnership well equipped to deliver high-efficiency and carbon-neutral solutions for strategic mining markets - contributing to environmentally conscious mining.

'We are very honored by this collaboration with Liebherr to work on solutions for decarbonising the mining industry, a sector with huge energy demand at the core of the energy transition. This partnership perfectly embodies ENGIE's strategy to develop hydrogen-based solutions on an industrial scale to help energy-intensive industries like the mining sector in their journey to decarbonisation', said Michèle AZALBERT, CEO of ENGIE's Hydrogen Business Unit.

Oliver Weiss, EVP R&D, Engineering and Manufacturing of Liebherr's Mining Division continued, 'We are very impressed with the real ambition of ENGIE to decarbonise the mining industry and highly value the opportunity to collaborate with ENGIE. The complementary in-depth expertise that ENGIE brings to this partnership supports Liebherr's strategy to provide the mining industry with practical and scalable decarbonisation solutions based on renewable hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels.'

Disclaimer

Liebherr-International AG published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 19:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:03pSpigen's Sleek Collection Is Here, Ready to Enhance Apple's New iPhone 13
GL
04:02pALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & CONEF GAZ SRL)
PU
04:02pVOXX INTERNATIONAL : COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF THE AUDIO/VIDEO BUSINESS OF ONKYO HOME ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION (Form 8-K)
PU
04:02pKARORA RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
04:02pAT&T : FirstNet Cell Sites Launching Nationwide to Support Public Safety
PU
04:02pBROWN & BROWN : 6 Ways to Improve Your Open Enrollment
PU
04:02pARCELORMITTAL : Designated person notification (Form 6-K)
PU
04:02pALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALUM S.A. & CONEF GAZ SRL)
PU
04:02pREDFIN : to Attend the Zelman 2021 Virtual Housing Summit
PR
04:02pNETWORK 1 TECHNOLOGIES : 1 DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Europe ends flat as miners, luxury stocks weigh; inflation optimism coo..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, H..
4U.S. inflation coming off the boil as prices increase slowly in August
5NanoViricides : Completes Licensing for Coronavirus Field which Include..

HOT NEWS