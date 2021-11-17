Life Care Services Ranked #1 in Independent Living Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power

Nation’s second-largest senior living operator receives highest score in all 6 factors

Des Moines, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Care Services, An LCS Company, has become the first and only senior living company to rank first in customer satisfaction for three consecutive years among independent senior living communities in the J.D. Power 2021 - Senior Living Satisfaction Study. Life Care Services also achieved the highest score in all six factors of satisfaction: resident activities, community staff, price paid for services received, resident apartment/living unit, community building and grounds, and dining.

“Life Care Services is honored to be recognized by our customers as the best among independent senior living communities for the third consecutive year,” says Joel Nelson, president and CEO of LCS, the parent company of Life Care Services. “We are privileged to serve nearly 40,000 seniors across the nation. This recognition is meaningful because our residents recognize and value our commitment to serving them first and foremost, even as our industry navigated challenges over the past year.”

Life Care Services ranked highest in independent living resident overall satisfaction with a score of 817 in the J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study. The study is based on responses from residents living in an independent senior living community within the previous three years.

“For 50 years, our employees have been dedicated to creating opportunities for purposeful living filled with rich experiences,” added Nelson. “There is nothing better than seeing how our employees have impacted those we serve and how that dedication has made a difference for our residents and customers.”



