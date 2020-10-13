Life Link III : Acquires FlightBridgeED

Life Link III announced today that they have acquired FlightBridgeED, LLC, a Kentucky-based critical care education company. The two organizations have shared a long history as strategic partners, brought together by their commitment to the advancement and delivery of critical care education and research.

For the past decade, FlightBridgeED has specialized in providing pre-hospital, critical care, and emergency medicine education for healthcare professionals of all types. The organization focuses on advanced certification education by equipping users with award-winning tools, services, and modern, evidence-based practice continuing education.

As one of the largest, consortium-based air medical programs in the United States, Life Link III has a 35-year history of demonstrating their commitment to patient care and safety. Their industry-leading medical capabilities and use of innovative technology in a flight setting allow clinicians to provide the highest level of patient care. The acquisition of FlightBridgeED strengthens the organization’s commitment to education and the progression of critical care in the air medical industry. Together with their shared values and combined visions, this new partnership will allow for the expanded promotion and continued advancement of critical care and evidenced-based medicine.

“It was evident early on in our partnership with FlightBridgeED that our organizations shared an unwavering commitment to innovation and clinical excellence,” said Kolby Kolbet, Vice President of Clinical Services at Life Link III. “This relationship brings FlightBridgeED critical care education to the patient bedside and provides the team at FlightBridgeED with greater opportunity to expand both their reach and delivery. It also allows their educational offerings to be endorsed, utilized and expanded upon by one of the nation’s largest air medical programs. With ten member-owner health systems, Life Link III brings a vast network and expertise to enhance critical care education through FlightBridgeED.”

“This transaction places critical care education into practice, while allowing us to align with a partner that shares in our commitment to providing the best care to the patients we serve, along with an added strategic and operational value,” said Eric Bauer, President of FlightBridgeED. “It is exciting to see our mission continue and to know that we will have a greater reach and a more diverse delivery platform to continue to build on patient-focused, evidence-based education!”

FlightBridgeED will maintain its headquarters and operations in Bowling Green, Kentucky. They will continue to operate as FlightBridgeED and provide innovative, industry-leading critical care education throughout the world. Eric Bauer, President, will continue to lead the company, along with Ashley Bauer, Vice President of Business Operations, and Bruce Hoffman, Senior Director of Education.

About FlightBridgeED, LLC

FlightBridgeED is a medical education company that specializes in providing pre-hospital, critical care, and emergency medicine education for healthcare professionals of all types. Established in 2012, FlightBridgeED, LLC began with the initial release of episode 1 of The FlightBridgeED podcast. From that first podcast, our education team began developing a set of educational tools designed to help our community of students successfully pass their advanced certification exams and to broaden their understanding of evidence-based critical care medicine. We believe that the foundation of our company and our industry future is you. FlightBridgeED is owned by Life Link III, a leading air medical company based out of Bloomington, Minnesota. To learn more, visit flightbridgeed.com.

About Life Link III

Life Link III operates nine helicopter bases that include Alexandria, Blaine, Brainerd, Duluth, Hibbing, Rush City and Willmar in Minnesota, and Marshfield and Rice Lake in Wisconsin. The company’s helicopter and airplane services provide on-scene emergency response and inter-facility transport for patients requiring critical care. Life Link III’s transportation services are accredited by CAMTS (Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transportation Systems), ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety are met. Life Link III is a non-profit consortium made up of the following member-owner organizations: Allina Health, CentraCare Health, Children’s Minnesota, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Regions Hospital/HealthPartners®, Hennepin Healthcare, Marshfield Clinic Health System, St. Luke’s, and HSHS Sacred Heart/St. Joseph’s. www.lifelinkiii.com

