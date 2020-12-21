Log in
Life Link III : Announces Plans for New Air Medical Base in Rhinelander, Wisconsin

12/21/2020 | 10:01am EST
Life Link III announced today that they plan to open a new air medical base in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. This new base, which marks the company’s tenth air medical base throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, is scheduled to begin 24/7 operations starting in spring 2021. This base will be located at the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport, which allows the company to support the growing needs of this area and Life Link III’s consortium member-owners.

As one of the largest hospital-based nonprofit consortium programs in the United States with ten member-owners, Life Link III has a 35-year history of demonstrating its dedication to improving patient care and transport safety. Life Link III’s medically-configured helicopters and airplane serve as flying intensive care units (ICUs) and feature advanced clinical capabilities on-board each aircraft including point-of-care laboratory testing, point-of-care ultrasound, and LUCAS mechanical CPR. Whole blood is also carried on-board every flight.

“Our new base in Rhinelander, Wisconsin will bring much-needed air medical resources to this region and surrounding communities,” says Lee McCammon, Vice President of Operations. “Currently, the closest air medical resource for this area is almost 40 minutes away which can have a significant impact on injured or critically-ill patients needing to be transported to a higher level of care. Rhinelander is an ideal location for our new base as it allows us to serve both the needs of northern Wisconsin as well as support our Life Link III consortium members, which include Marshfield Clinic Health System and HSHS Sacred Heart/St. Joseph's.”

“This is welcome news for our patients in the Northwoods. Having a Life Link III base in close proximity to our hospitals in Park Falls and Minocqua strengthens our ability to meet the air transport needs of our critically ill patients across the region,” said Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO. “It also offers our patients and their families reassurance that their care needs will be met as timely and efficiently as possible.”

Life Link III provides helicopter and airplane services for rapid on-scene emergency response and inter-facility transport for patients requiring critical care. The company works in partnership with local hospitals and public safety agencies to transport patients from accident scenes and from local hospitals to those that can provide specific expertise or higher level of care. In order to support this new base, Life Link III looks forward to bringing 16 new employment opportunities to this region.

More information regarding the base opening date and employment opportunities will be released in early 2021. For more information, visit www.lifelinkiii.com.

About Life Link III

Life Link III operates nine helicopter bases that include Alexandria, Blaine, Brainerd, Duluth, Hibbing, Rush City and Willmar, Minnesota, and Marshfield and Rice Lake, Wisconsin. A new helicopter base is planned for Rhinelander, Wisconsin in spring 2021. The company’s helicopter and airplane services provide on-scene emergency response and inter-facility transport for patients requiring critical care. Life Link III’s transportation services are accredited by CAMTS (Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transportation Systems), ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety are met. Life Link III is a non-profit consortium made up of the following member-owner organizations: Allina Health, CentraCare Health, Children’s Minnesota, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Regions Hospital/HealthPartners®, Hennepin Healthcare, Marshfield Clinic Health System, St. Luke’s, and HSHS Sacred Heart/St. Joseph’s. www.lifelinkiii.com


© Business Wire 2020
