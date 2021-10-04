Life Sciences BC : Announces Participating Companies and Mentors for 2022 Investor Readiness Program

Life Sciences BC announces the companies and mentors taking part in the second annual Investor Readiness Program. This unique 6-month program pairs 10 early-stage life sciences enterprises with 10 executives-in-residence (EIR). Through EIR expertise and sector knowledge, regular mentoring brings the 10 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) to investor readiness for a final pitch session in front of pre-qualified investors.

Following a selection and matching process, the ten SMEs taking part will each be matched with an EIR mentor for the duration of the program.

Our SMEs and mentors this year are:

Applications open in July for the innovative program that runs October to March each year. A selection and matching process then pairs each company according to the skills, experience, and interests of each of the EIRs. Through a series of individual coaching sessions, educational workshops, and group discussions, participants acquire news skills that help them grow and flourish in the life sciences sector. With networking opportunities, peer support and feedback, and hands-on pitching session guidance, each SME will graduate from the program, putting their new skills into action in front of a pre-qualified panel of investors during the final class.

* This program is supported in part by funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Quotes:

"We gained considerable insights and feedback, and expanded our network by participating in the LSBC Investor Ready Program. In particular, working with EIR, Malcolm Kendall, proved invaluable - by focusing more critically on our strategy, our team, potential partnerships and investors. Through his advice and the support, we are strengthening the company which is helping to accelerate our growth and potential. Malcolm has remained as a committed business advisor to the company, and we continue to learn and benefit from his experience and connections.”

Jack Jin, COO, Primary Peptides Inc. (IRP 2021)

“The Investor Readiness Program helped Axolotl clarify our business model while providing excellent networking opportunities. Our mentor, Nancy Harrison was fantastic."

Stephanie Willerth, CEO Axolotl BioSciences (IRP 2021)

“Taking part as an EIR in last year's program gave me the opportunity to align my interest and experience to mentor Primary Peptides, an up-and-coming life sciences SME working in the area of protein manipulation to address difficult to drug targets. It's been gratifying to follow their progress as they have advanced their assets, improved, and refined their story and built a powerful team. As a result, they are having more formative talks with potential partners. The next step is reaching out to VCs, something I’m engaged with, having chosen to remain on board as a formal business advisor to the team. I’m excited about their prospects and potential. I would highly recommend the program to other potential EIR's and life sciences SMEs. It is a great program that can deliver considerable benefit.”

Malcolm Kendall, Co-Founder & CEO, Microbiome Insights Inc. (EIR IRP 2021 and 2022)

“I’m looking forward to working with the ThyForLife team and other entrepreneurs in the program. I’m sure that we’ll each be learning from the others while we build connections with the rising stars of BC’s fast-growing life science and digital health ecosystem.”

David Helliwell, Co Founder and CEO of Thrive Health (EIR IRP 2022)

For more information about the Investor Readiness Program, please contact William Burrows, Director, Business Operations and Programs: wburrows@lifesciencesbc.ca 604 669 9099 ext: 101

About Life Sciences BC

Life Sciences BC is a not-for-profit, non-government, industry association that supports and represents the life sciences community of British Columbia through leadership, facilitation of investment and partnering, and promotion of our world-class science and industry.

Life sciences sectors, from biopharmaceuticals and medical technology, to digital health and medical devices, are integrated into our organization and all that we do, ensuring that no life sciences sector is working in isolation — and that all sectors come together in a comprehensive, complementary and coordinated fashion.

Throughout the year, Life Sciences BC undertakes numerous programs and projects in support of these sectors. These include public policy initiatives, facilitating linkages between global industry and our local organizations, raising the profile of our industry internationally and thus facilitating investment and global partnering opportunities, and helping nurture economic development in British Columbia through the life sciences industry.

