In a modest downturn, the Life Sciences ETF market witnessed a decrease of -1.14% on June 27, 2023. As a significant player with a total value of 90 Mn EUR, comprising 7 ETFs, the market faced a downward movement in line with several individual ETFs. Notable performers included the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology UCITS ETF (GNOM) with a -0.49% daily return, the Rize Medical Cannabis and Life Sciences UCITS ETF (BLUM) with a -0.52% daily return, the Leverage Shares 1x ARK Genomic Tracker ETP (1ARG) with a 0.74% daily return, and the L&G Pharma Breakthrough UCITS ETF (BIOT) with a -0.94% daily return.

Driving the overall market movement were specific companies within the Life Sciences industry. AMYRIS ORD (AMRS) experienced the most significant decline, with a -10.00% daily return and an alarming -25.00% over the course of one week. ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS ORD (ALNY) also faced a negative performance, with a -1.33% daily return and a -6.35% decline over the past week. BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL ORD (BMRN) saw a slight downward movement of -0.61% on a daily basis, resulting in a cumulative loss of -3.66% over a week. ULTRAGENYX PHARMA (RARE) experienced a minor dip of -0.14% daily, culminating in a -3.15% decrease in one week.

While the Life Sciences ETF market encountered a moderate setback of -1.14%, individual ETFs and their corresponding companies experienced diverse performances, with some exhibiting minimal declines while others facing more substantial losses.

