Life Spine : Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for the ProLift® Micro Expandable Spacer System

Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to market the ProLift micro Expandable Spacer System.

ProLift micro is uniquely designed to support Micro Invasive procedures ranging from endoscopic TLIFs to MIS TLIFs/PLIFs. ProLift micro features an 8mm width, self-locking expansion at any height (8mm to 16mm) to suit the patient's individual pathology and anatomical conditions. In addition, ProLift micro is available in a range of sizes and footprints.

"ProLift micro is designed for a fully percutaneous fusion via an endoscopic approach. The procedure, which is being developed for next year, consists of fully integrated augmented reality (AR) and 3D imaging. The AR vision system allows the surgeon to view live endoscopic 3D video, interactive product images and pre-op/real time radiographs," said Rich Mueller, Chief Operating Officer for Life Spine.

ProLift micro marks the company's 14th expandable interbody device making it one of the largest and most innovative portfolios within the spine fusion market.

ProLift micro Features and Benefits:

Post-packable & Repositionable, in situ

Osseo-Loc® Surface Technology

Intuitive instrumentation that helps protect neural anatomy

0˚, 7˚, 12˚, & 15˚ Lordosis

Augmented Reality Assisted Fusions – coming next year

About Life Spine

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit: http://www.lifespine.com and/or https://www.micro-invasive.com.

