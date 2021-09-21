Life Spine : to Showcase One of the Industry's Largest Expandable Offerings and Full Spine Product Portfolio at NASS 2021

Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it would be showcasing its complete line up of Micro Invasive procedural solutions, which includes 13 Expandable Interbody devices making it one of the largest and most innovative portfolios within the spine fusion market, at the 36th annual meeting of the North American Spine Society (NASS) in Boston from September 29 through October 1, 2021.

“Attending this key industry meeting offers us a chance to meet with surgeons and distributor partners to showcase our innovative lateral procedural lineup that provides physicians with the best options to meet a wide variety of clinical and patient needs,” said Mariusz Knap, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “At this year’s NASS, we will be highlighting our innovative expandable solutions, our full breadth of recently released lateral solutions, as well as showcasing the clinical advantages of expandable technology.”

Life Spine will be featuring its Micro Invasive Expandable Procedural Solutions TLIF, PLIF, Lateral and SI Fusion with its newest additions, ProLift® Lateral, ProLift Lateral Fixated, ProLift Lateral HELO Fixated, ProLift Wedge, TruLift® and SImpact® Revision. With multiple expansion methods, a variety of access retractors and multiple options for fixation, Life Spine’s lateral portfolio is one of the most robust in the industry.

ProLift Lateral: ProLift Lateral Expandable Spacer System with Osseo-Loc® Surface Technology offers a Micro Invasive solution for Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusions. With up to 6mm of in situ expansion and up to 15˚ of lordosis, ProLift Lateral allows for restoration of patient disc height and decompression of neural elements.

ProLift Lateral Fixated: ProLift Lateral Fixated offers the same Osseo-Loc Surface Technology and expandable technology as ProLift Lateral but features a built-in fixation plate for additional stabilization.

ProLift Lateral HELO Fixated: ProLift Lateral HELO Fixated offers in situ lordotic expansion from 5˚ up to 20˚ for sagittal balance and lordosis correction. The system also included a built-in fixation plate for additional stabilization.

ProLift Wedge: ProLift Wedge Implant System with Osseo-Loc Surface Technology is a lordotic expandable implant for PLIF procedures. Designed to optimally fit into the disc space and expand in situ up to 15° maintaining coronal alignment and achieving sagittal correction.

TruLift: TruLift Expandable Spacer System with Osseo-Loc Surface Technology is designed for TLIF and PLIF procedures. Designed to allow for true positioning of the implant, TruLift expands up to 6mm in situ while maintaining the implants length for increased end plate coverage.

SImpact Revision: SImpact Revision consists of cannulated implants offered in 14.5mm diameter ideal for revision surgeries. Self-drilling screws reduce surgical steps while eliminating the additional trauma associated with hammering wedge-type implants.

Please visit Life Spine at booth #2019 to learn more.

Life Spine will also be hosting a reception on Thursday, September 30 at 6:30 PM Aloft Hotel Boston Seaport District. Please join us to hear directly from industry-leading physicians about their clinical experiences with Life Spine’s innovative Micro Invasive Expandable procedural solutions.

About Life Spine

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit http://www.lifespine.com.

