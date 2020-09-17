Log in
Life Tables

09/17/2020 | 03:55am EDT

Life expectancy at birth was 78.6 years in Turkey

'Life expectancy at birth', which is the average number of years that an infant is supposed to live having been exposed to age specific mortality rates at certain periods all through his/her life, increased to 78.6 years in 2017-2019 period, whereas it was 78 years in 2013-2015 period.

Females lived 5.4 years longer than males

Life expectancy at birth in Turkey, which was 75.3 years for males in 2013-2015 period, increased to 75.9 years in 2017-2019 period and for females it increased from 80.7 to 81.3. Females live longer than males in general and the difference in life expectancy at birth was 5.4 years.

Life expectancy at age 15 was 64.6 years

For 15 year olds -persons at the minimum age to start working- the average remaining life expectancy was 64.6 years for total, 62 years for males and 67.3 years for females.

Life expectancy at age 30 was 50 years

In Turkey, the average remaining life expectancy was 50 years for a person at age 30. This lifespan was 47.6 years for males while it was 52.5 years for females. The difference between life expectancy of males and females at this age was 4.9 years.

Life expectancy at age 50 was 30.9 years

In Turkey, the average remaining life expectancy was 30.9 years for a person at age 50. This lifespan was 28.6 years for males while it was 33.1 years for females.

Life expectancy of females at age 65 was 3.3 years longer than that of males

According to the life tables data for 2017-2019 period, remaining lifespan of a person at age 65 was calculated as 18 years on average. This lifespan became 16.3 years for males and 19.6 years for females. In other words, at age 65, females are expected to live 3.3 years longer than males on average.

Life expectancy by sex and age, 2013-2015, 2017-2019

The next release on this subject will be on September, 2021.


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

EXPLANATIONS

The information included in this press release was calculated by using annual population and mortality data for 2017-2019 period. Foreign citizens residing within the boundaries of the country have been excluded. Besides, a population structure free from the impact of the international migration was established, as well. Detailed explanations and information on this subject are available on the metadata of thestudy.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 07:54:00 UTC
