Life Time Opens First of its Kind, 1.2-Million-Square-Foot, Live, Work, Play, Stay Development in Coral Gables on August 10

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For busy, health-minded, highly discerning consumers seeking the ultimate in convenience and luxury, Life Time Coral Gables, opening today, will transform healthy living as we know it. Conceptualized by Life Time, the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, the more than $500 million, 14-story, 1.2 million-square-foot development seamlessly integrates where consumers live, work, play and stay as a first-of-its-kind destination centered around the Company's iconic athletic resort.

Life Time Coral Gables is now welcoming new members to the expansive destination at 237 South Dixie Highway. The development features an 80,000-square-foot luxury athletic resort, a 25,000-square-foot Life Time Work and 495 luxuriously appointed residences, including studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom, and penthouse units. Directly adjacent to Shops at Merrick Park, and minutes from downtown Coral Gables and Coconut Grove, the project's soon-to-open retail component will feature a Trader Joe's, locally famed Argentinian restaurant, Graziano's, and other offerings.

"I could not be more excited about the completely new concept we're bringing to The City Beautiful—and North America—as our first combined Life Time Athletic, Life Time Work and Life Time Living destination. Never has a development been designed with such a comprehensive healthy way of life in mind, body and soul—centered around our iconic athletic resort," says Gino Santia, director, Life Time Coral Gables. "For nearly 30 years, we have operated premier athletic resorts and, for the first time, 'second home' has a new meaning as members truly can live, work, exercise and play in this amazing development offering a full healthy way of life experience."

Life Time's athletic resort and spa, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offers:

available memberships for 3 months and over,

more than 70 classes weekly across its dedicated yoga, barre, Pilates, cycle and group exercise studios,

more than 400 pieces of cardio and strength-based equipment,

small group and 1:1 personal training,

a Kids Academy featuring dedicated kids programming and classes,

LT Recovery featuring compression, massage and chiropractic therapies,

an outdoor, resort-style, rooftop beach club,

full-service LifeSpa and fast casual LifeCafe.

The fully integrated, 25,000-square-foot Life Time Work provides members with:

elegant workspaces and flexible monthly memberships,

lounge, dedicated desk and private offices for up to 10,

conference rooms, quiet rooms, and call booths,

Herman Miller furniture, high-end, exquisite finishes throughout,

Copying, scanning and shredding services, unlimited Wi-Fi and more.

Life Time Living residences range from 436-square-foot studio units to 1,539-square-foot, 3-bedroom units. Penthouses are available up to 2,252-square-feet. Resident benefits include a premier, Diamond Life Time athletic resort membership with access to all Life Time destinations throughout the U.S. and Canada, along with preferred Life Time Work access pricing. Grocery store tours, healthy meal planning and delivery from the on-site fast-casual restaurant LifeCafe, and access to a registered dietitian to stock your kitchen also are available.

Life Time Coral Gables is a collaboration between Life Time and Nolan Reynolds International (NRI), a recognized leader in real estate investment, development and hospitality operations.

Additional Life Time locations in Florida include Boca Raton and Tampa, along with locations under development in Palm Beach Gardens (mid-2022) and The Falls in Miami (opening early 2023). Life Time also owns and produces the Miami Marathon.

For more information regarding features, amenities and floorplans, visit Life Time Coral Gables, or call 786-789-4421. Additionally, follow along at LifeTime.Life on Facebook and Instagram and LifeTime.Living

LifeTime Living is committed to compliance with all federal, state, and local fair housing laws. Life Time Living will not discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, familial status, disability, or any other specific classes protected by state or local laws. Life Time Living will allow a reasonable accommodation or reasonable modification based upon a disability-related need. Amenities vary by unit and location and are subject to change at any time.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Now nearing its 30th anniversary, Life Time is a wellness pioneer reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work, live and play – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of delivering the best experiences and programs in the best places by the best people and performers—inspiring healthier, happier lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

About Nolan Reynolds International

Nolan Reynolds International (NRI) is a real estate investment, development and hospitality company. It acquires, constructs and manages a diverse portfolio of landmark properties in the United States and Latin America. NRI is a leader in delivering award-winning projects by marrying quality design and innovative programming that delights customers, again and again. NRI has a history of successfully creating value through curating authentic experiences that invigorate and complement the surrounding communities. The company has offices in Florida, Minnesota, New York, and Costa Rica. Visit www.nrinternational.com.

