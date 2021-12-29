Life-cycle risk-taking with personal disaster risk

This paper examines households' self-insurance in ﬁnancial markets when a rare personal disaster, such as disability or long-term unemployment, may occur during working years. Personal disaster risk alters lifetime ex-ante investment choices, even if most workers will not experience a disaster. Uncertainty about the size of human capital losses, which characterizes rare disasters, results in lower risk-taking at the beginning of working life, and is crucial in order to match the observed age proﬁles of US investors from 1992 to 2016.

Introduction

What happens if a person's future ability to work is permanently reduced? Insurance against permanent shocks, such as disability and long-term unemployment, is well known to be incomplete (Guvenen and Smith, 2014; Low, Meghir and Pistaferri, 2010; Low and Pistaferri, 2015). Therefore, young households make provisions to cushion against a personal disaster, even if the possibility of its occurrence is quite rare. Against this background, the current paper examines the pattern of self-insurance in ﬁnancial markets over the life-cycle when there is the possibility of a rare personal disaster during working years. The ﬁndings show that personal disaster risk can alter lifetime ex-ante investment choices for all workers, even if ex-post most of them will not experience a disaster. Ad- ditionally, this paper reveals that uncertainty about the size of uninsured human capital losses, which characterizes rare disasters, enhances the precautionary behavior of young workers. This behavior will result in lower risk-taking at the beginning of working life, with respect to a comparable deterministic human capital loss. Uncertainty about the extent of losses is crucial in order to closely match the observed age proﬁles o f U S investors from 1992 to 2016, based on the methods of Ameriks and Zeldes (2004), when the calibrations are conservative.

We contribute to the household ﬁnance literature by linking risk-taking in ﬁnancial markets with the ex-ante uncertain, but potentially extreme, permanent impact of income shocks. In contrast to the household ﬁnance l iterature, h owever, we g o b eyond t he positive probability of zero labor income implied by the linear income process proposed by Cocco, Gomes and Maenhout (2005) and later adopted within this strand of literature. Inspired by a growing body of empirical work showing that earnings dynamics display non-linearities (Arellano, Blundell and Bonhomme, 2017; De Nardi, Fella and Paz-Pardo,

