Life is Good :® Says SUP to Stand Up Paddle Boarding with iROCKER

BOSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is Good, the positive lifestyle and apparel brand, announces its partnership with iROCKER , the outdoor lifestyle brand and global leader in stand up paddle boards. Starting today, the Life is Good x iROCKER collaboration will offer two new co-branded designs of inflatable stand up paddle boards (SUPs), featuring high-quality craftsmanship from iROCKER and bold, optimistic art and message from Life is Good. The boards will be available on both company websites for a limited time only.

The Life is Good x iROCKER collaboration will offer two new co-branded designs of stand up paddle boards (SUPs).

Celebrating a passion for the outdoors and water sports is a central theme for both the Life is Good and iROCKER communities, making the new Summer 2021 collaboration an ideal pairing. iROCKER's mantra is "life is better on the water," and the inclusive and easily accessible sport allows anyone to enjoy fun in the sun solo, with friends, family, or even their furry companion.

"Enjoying a beautiful day on a stand up paddle board is a special way to recharge and reconnect," said Bert Jacobs, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Optimist of Life is Good. "Our partnership with iROCKER is a natural extension of the Life is Good brand and a unique way to connect our beach, outdoor, and wellness communities. This collaboration will allow our consumers to do what they love: staying active, being outside, and enjoying time on the water."

Designed to be beginner friendly, the extra wide base provides stability for newer riders and superior comfort for those well-versed in the sport so they can stay on the water longer. iROCKER uses a high-quality triple-layer composite PVC for the two new designs, allowing for a very durable yet lightweight product. Functionality is also a key element; the Life is Good SUPs include the capability to add accessories to enhance the paddle boarding experience.

iROCKER co-founder and CEO Steve Elder said, "We are grounded in the principles of constant improvement and leading with optimism outdoors. Partnering with an enthusiastically positive brand such as Life is Good seemed only too fitting. The partnership allows our customers to experience the quality and stability of our paddle boards in a unique and exciting way."

To further celebrate the partnership, Life is Good has launched an online giveaway to "Seas the Day," which will gift the new boards, along with a variety of other summer items, to three lucky winners. Life is Good invites consumers to enter the contest at Lifeisgood.com/seastheday.*

For every purchase of the Life is Good x iROCKER paddle boards, as with all its products, Life is Good will donate 10 percent of its annual net profits to the Life is Good Kids Foundation, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million of the nation's at-risk youth annually.

To view all the designs and learn more about the collaboration, visit LifeisGood.com/irocker and iROCKER.com.

*Sweepstakes ends 7.05.21 at 11:59PM EST. Visit Lifeisgood.com/seastheday for entry and official rules.

About Life is Good®

Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of its net profits to help kids in need through the Life is Good Kids Foundation. The Foundation's signature Playmaker Program provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. Over 12,000 childcare professionals are engaged in the Playmaker Program, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million kids each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

ABOUT iROCKER®

iROCKER is the premiere outdoor sports and lifestyle brand specializing in inflatable paddle boards. Launched in 2016, iROCKER's co-founder and CEO Steve Elder created the company as a passion project with the vision to shake up the paddle board industry and offer customers a strong community experience. Since its inception, Elder has led them to become the fastest growing outdoor brand that it is today. iROCKER is on track to double in size by year's end and has expanded into three brand categories: iROCKER, Blackfin, and Nautical. With dedicated focus on top-of-the-line manufacturing with design and functionality in mind, iROCKER's investment in quality holds to their mission of creating great products that people trust, love, and are proud to put their feet on. For more information, please visit https://www.irockersup.com/ .

