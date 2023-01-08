Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

'Life is moving forward': China declares new COVID phase

01/08/2023 | 11:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People embrace at the international arrivals gate at Beijing Capital International Airport after China lifted the COVID-19 quarantine requirement for inbound travellers in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China braced for a "new phase" in its battle against COVID-19 on Monday and financial markets strengthened after Beijing dropped pandemic border controls in the latest easing of curbs that has let the virus loose on its 1.4 billion population.

Sunday's reopening is one of the last steps in China's dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime, which began last month after historic protests against curbs that kept the virus at bay for three years but caused widespread mental agony and severe damage to the world's second-largest economy.

While Beijing's move to drop quarantine is expected also to boost outbound travel, several nations are demanding negative tests from visitors from China, seeking to contain an outbreak that is overwhelming many of China's hospitals and crematoriums.

"Life is moving forward again!," the official newspaper of the Communist Party, the People's Daily, wrote in an editorial praising the government's virus policies late on Sunday which it said had moved from "preventing infection" to "preventing severe disease".

"Today, the virus is weak, we are stronger."

China's state Xinhua news agency said the country had entered a "new phase" of its COVID response, citing its virus prevention experience, the development of the epidemic and increased vaccination levels.

China's top health officials and state media have repeatedly said COVID infections are peaking across the country and they are playing down the threat now posed by the disease.

That is in stark contrast to the earlier regime of strict quarantines and lockdowns as China managed the virus as a "Category A" disease like the bubonic plague and cholera. China's management of COVID was technically downgraded to "Category B" on Sunday, although many curbs have been dropped for weeks.

Officially, China has reported just 5,272 COVID-related deaths as of Jan.8, one of the lowest rates of death from the infection in the world.

But the World Health Organization has said China is under-reporting the scale of the outbreak and international health experts estimate more than one million people in the country could die from the disease this year.

Shrugging off those gloomy forecasts, investors are betting that China's reopening will help revive the $17 trillion economy and bolster the outlook for global growth.

Those hopes lifted Asian shares to a five-month high on Monday while China's yuan firmed to its strongest level against the dollar since mid-August. Chinese blue chips added 0.4%, while Hong Kong shares climbed 1.4%.

HUGE RELIEF

"It's a huge relief just to be able to go back to normal ... just come back to China, get off the plane, get myself a taxi and just go home," Michael Harrold, 61, a copy editor in Beijing told Reuters at Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday after he arrived on a flight from Warsaw.

Harrold said he had been anticipating having to quarantine and do several rounds of testing on his return when he left for Europe for a Christmas break in early December.

State broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday that direct flights from South Korea to China were close to sold out. The report quickly shot to the most read item on Chinese social media site Weibo.

However, a spike in demand from South Koreans, who make up the largest number of foreign residents in China, as well as others, will be hampered by the limited number of flights to and from China, which are currently at a small fraction of pre-COVID levels.

Korean Air said earlier this month that it was halting a plan to increase flights to China due to Seoul's cautious stance towards Chinese travellers. South Korea like many other countries now requires travellers from China, Macau and Hong Kong to provide negative COVID test results before departure.

Flight Master data showed that on Sunday, China had a total of 245 international flights, combining inbound and outbound, compared with 2,546 flights on the same day in 2019, representing a fall of 91%.

China's domestic tourism revenue in 2023 is expected to recover to 70-75% of pre-COVID levels, but the number of inbound and outbound trips is forecast to recover to only 30-40% of pre-COVID levels this year, China News reported on Sunday.

($1 = 6.7955 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Josh Arslan, Eduardo Baptista and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Liz Lee and Eduardo Baptista


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED 1.68% 6.06 Delayed Quote.4.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.21382 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.24% 0.74594 Delayed Quote.0.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.12% 1.06759 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.20% 0.012142 Delayed Quote.0.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.47% 0.639 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.52% 6.7898 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
WEIBO CORPORATION -1.35% 19.68 Delayed Quote.2.93%
Latest news "Economy"
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aChina tightens listing guidelines to funnel funding to strategic sectors -FT
RE
12:04aBrazil markets to see fresh volatility after Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
RE
12:03aSunak revives talks with softbank on london listing for arm - ft…
RE
12:02aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee at 1-month high as U.S. data stokes smaller Fed hike hopes
RE
01/08China tightens listing guidelines to funnel funding to strategic…
RE
01/08Brazil investigates who led anti-democratic riots in capital
RE
01/08Delhi fog delays flights, cold wave closes schools
RE
01/08Taiwan pitches democratic alliance to shore up shaky Paraguay ties
RE
01/08LME copper scales 6-month peak on China demand hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Rise After Jack Ma Cedes Control of Ant Group
2Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Gain on Risk Appetite
3INDIA RUPEE-Rupee to open higher as soft U.S. wage growth calms rate-hi..
4Shares of Ant-controlled companies, Alibaba rise after Jack Ma gives up..
5CHINA'S ONSHORE YUAN STRENGTHENS PAST 6.8 PER DOLLAR FOR FIRST T…

HOT NEWS