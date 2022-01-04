Log in
Life on the Land TV Show Launches Season 3

01/04/2022 | 11:01am EST
WINDSOR, Colo., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hayden Outdoors will premiere the first episode of Season 3 of Life on the Land TV show on January 5, 2022.

The thirteen-week series includes 30-minute episodes where host Allen Treadwell tours private properties for sale across the country and engages in interesting lifestyle segments from hay cutting to butcher shops, goat herding to timber management, and a dozen other unique adventures. Viewers will learn about new and unique rural lifestyles and get a snapshot of some of the most exclusive and amazing properties for sale in the US.

Treadwell, in his second year of hosting the show, got a hands-on approach to learning some of these exciting adventures. “I grew up cutting hay, raising cattle and commercial turkey farming in Missouri, so I’ve been around the farm life. But never have I herded goats on a mountain side to help control fire and noxious weeds. That was a first!” says Treadwell. “The insight into some of these people’s lives and passion for their work is really amazing and shows that much of our country still believes in hard work and committing yourself to excellence.”

The show has gained much attention by companies looking to reach the rural market and rural real estate buyers. So far, the list of sponsors includes Winchester Firearms and Ammunition, Polaris, Outdoor Lending, Conterra, True Timber Camo and Western Heritage Consulting & Engineering.

The only TV show of its kind, Life on the Land airs on RFD-TV prime time Wednesdays 8pm EST. Viewers can also stream episodes through their RFD-TV NOW online channel.

About Hayden Outdoors: Hayden Outdoors, LLC is a family-owned and operated real estate brokerage started in 1976 that is based in Windsor, Colorado. Hayden Outdoors has grown to over 185 licensed brokers, agents and staff in over 26 states. Learn more by visiting www.HaydenOutdoors.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40bf21c7-9f6d-4bd1-a5a0-1e8275ecf116


Dan Brunk

Hayden Outdoors Real Estate

dan@haydenoutdoors.com
970-674-1990

