LifeLabs Awarded 2021 WorkPlace Benefit Award for Effective Mental Health Programs

11/23/2021 | 01:16pm EST
Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is excited to announce that we have been awarded the 2021 WorkPlace Benefits Award for our Mental Health Programs from Benefits Canada, a leading publication dedicated to workplace pension, benefits and investment news.

“LifeLabs is pleased to receive this award from Benefits Canada, recognizing us for delivering creative and effective mental health initiatives to support the psychological well-being of our employees,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “This award reflects our continued commitment to our employees’ mental health. We are very proud of the work of our teams to deliver these critical programs.”

“The total well-being of our employees has always been a priority – and has been even more critical during these challenging times,” said Nicole Desloges, LifeLabs’ Senior Vice President, People. “We have been especially focused on offering mental health supports as our employees continue to deliver incredible service to patients and their communities.”

LifeLabs has made mental health a top priority investing in new programs to enhance its robust mental health support program. Through the Employee Family and Assistance Program (EFAP), LifeLabs delivers the LifeWorks platform, which features easily accessible tools and resources to support employee mental health. If treatment is beyond EFAP’s scope of services, LifeLabs has invested in a specialized treatment program to ensure employees are supported. LifeLabs has also delivered mental-health focused educational sessions and awareness campaigns throughout the organizations to help teams cope with issues affecting their well-being.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually.

LifeLabs is 100% Canadian-owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com 


HOT NEWS