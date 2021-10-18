LifeStance Health to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its third quarter earnings release after the market closes on Monday, November 8, 2021.

LifeStance Health will host a live earnings conference call to discuss third quarter results on November 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-660-0230, domestically, or 1-409-217-8218, internationally, and use conference ID 4267376, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance Health call.

A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance Health employs approximately 4,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 31 states and over 450 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .



