Liferay Unveils New Offering to Help Organizations Create Engaging Experiences and Digitize Operations

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, today announced the release of Liferay DXP 7.3. Liferay DXP supports the need for today’s organizations to digitize their operations and quickly create engaging digital experiences for customers, dealers, partners, and employees.

“We’re proud of our exceptional strength in addressing the needs of authenticated users in complex B2B, B2E, and long-term B2C use cases like partner and dealer portals, intranets, and self-service customer portals,” said Ed Chung, VP of Global Product Management at Liferay. “The innovations in Liferay DXP 7.3 extend our historical strengths by helping businesses speed up the process of content creation, improve experience management, and digitize operations to the benefit of both IT and business users.”

Liferay is unique among digital experience vendors in being able to support multiple business objectives from a single flexible platform. These include driving employee productivity with a modern intranet, increasing online B2B revenue with a digital commerce solution, decreasing customer support costs with a self-service portal, and unifying disparate systems with robust integration capabilities.

By enhancing the ability of business users to directly create, measure, and audit digital experiences, Liferay DXP 7.3 allows organizations to do more with less and roll out and modify digital solutions faster than ever. IT teams benefit from the power to manage multiple solutions from a single platform, powerful and flexible APIs that make integration with external systems seamless, and reduced demands on resources as business users are empowered to act independently.

Release highlights include:

Content Performance Analytics: Content creators need to understand how their content is performing but existing analytics solutions often focus solely on visitation metrics. By contrast, Liferay DXP 7.3 allows content creators to view metrics on how many visitors read through the entirety of their content directly in-line with the relevant page or asset. Content authors also have access to more traditional metrics such as total views, search engine traffic volume, and keyword reports. In addition, Liferay DXP 7.3 provides a new Content Dashboard allowing content creators and administrators to view a graphical representation of the assets they have based on specified characteristics such as category, tag, asset subtype, etc. This allows content managers to quickly understand where they may have gaps in their content and change their strategy in response.

Streamlined Content Creation: Liferay DXP 7.3 introduces the Master Pages tool to deliver visual consistency and help ensure branding guidelines are respected across all pages in a site. Subject to administrator permission, business users are now able to create Master Pages to specify common elements, such as headers, footers, and company logos across pages. Master Pages can be created using drag-and-drop widgets and components with changes automatically applied across all specified pages. Liferay DXP 7.3 also provides a panel allowing users to view all actions performed during an editing session and adds functionality to undo or redo actions at the push of a button.

Application Builder: Liferay DXP 7.3 delivers a new low-code capability to build business applications backed by Liferay’s Data Engine. Business users can use an intuitive GUI to define form and table views and leverage workflows to build applications with the goal of digitizing and automating business processes. Applications can be deployed in standalone fashion or added to pages as a widget or through the product menu.

API Explorer: Robust, flexible APIs have long been a core strength of Liferay DXP. With the release of Liferay DXP 7.3, developers have access to the new API Explorer application, allowing them to easily monitor available APIs and API documentation. API Explorer also allows developers to run queries to test their applications during development and explore all available REST applications and endpoints. In addition, API Explorer comes with a GraphQL client which accelerates development with the power to define and test queries before including them in an application.

Application Security and Multi-Factor Authentication: Liferay DXP 7.3 comes with new features designed to help businesses meet organizational requirements for application security and compliance. Site administrators can activate multi-factor authentication, requiring users to complete additional checks to verify their identity beyond login name and password. Developers can also create additional custom authentication factors using a provided API. Once built, custom authentication factors appear in the authentication configuration list for deployment by site administrators.

Webinar and Availability:

Get a first hand look at the new functionality in Liferay DXP 7.3 from Liferay CEO Bryan Cheung in a special webinar!

Please visit: https://www.liferay.com/web/l/7.3-launch-webinar.

Liferay DXP 7.3 is immediately available. For more information please visit: https://www.liferay.com/products/dxp.

About Liferay:

Liferay helps organizations solve digital challenges with omnichannel intranet, portal, commerce, and integration solutions. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative, and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Thousands of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing, and multiple other industries use Liferay. Liferay. One Platform. Endless Solutions. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

