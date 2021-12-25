Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ABTX, FIBK, NPTN, and STXB
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQGM: ABTX)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ABTX to CBTX, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement ABTX shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX, Inc. common stock for each share of ABTX they own.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. to FIBK. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of FIBK Class A common stock, for each share of GWB owned.