Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ACBI, GPX, HBMD, and QADA

09/11/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACBI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ACBI to SouthState Corporation in which ACBI shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock per share of ACBI.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GPX to Learning Technologies Group for $20.85 in cash per share of GPX owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqCM: HBMD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HBMD to F.N.B. Corporation. HBMD shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock per share of HBMD owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

QAD, Inc. (NasdaqGS: QADA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QADA to Thoma Bravo for $87.50 in cash per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pGIGLIO S P A : 11/09/2021 - giglio group confirms the consolidation of the business in line with its pre-pandemics core activities and the board of directors approves the interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 june 2021
PU
03:22pNLS 7 : BMW Junior Team back on the podium with the BMW M6 GT3 – successful race debut for the new BMW M4 GT3.
PU
03:12pENTERGY : Customer Information Center
PU
03:03pLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of INOV, XENT, LMRK, and GTS
GL
03:03pLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BCML, CSOD, CLDB, and JAX
GL
03:03pLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ACBI, GPX, HBMD, and QADA
GL
03:03pLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ECHO, IKNX, MSON, and VICI
GL
02:54pSNC LAVALIN : Trudeau says he did not want Wilson-Raybould to lie as SNC-Lavalin affair re-emerges
AQ
02:53pMODERNA : U.S. has administered 379.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says
RE
02:52pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : 2 Million Reasons to Celebrate Zoom Phone
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Loading resumes at two Libyan oil ports, NOC says
2Tencent : Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline - industry g..
3Apple : Analysis-Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight aga..
4Walt Disney : Disney Announces Exclusive Theatrical Windows for Remaini..
5U.S. Democrats propose dramatic expansion of EV tax credits that favors..

HOT NEWS