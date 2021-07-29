Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ACBI, SNR, STFR, and QADA
07/29/2021 | 10:22am EDT
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACBI)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ACBI to SouthState Corporation in which ACBI shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock per share of ACBI.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SNR to Ventas, Inc. in which SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas stock per share of SNR.