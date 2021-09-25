Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ADTN, BCML, DSPG, and FIBK

09/25/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ADTRAN, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ADTN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DSPG and ADTA.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

BayCom Corp (NasdaqGS: BCML)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BCML with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp in which Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BCML for each share they own.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

DSP Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: DSPG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DSPG to Synaptics Incorporated for $22.00 in cash per share of DSPG owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS: FIBK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. to FIBK. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of FIBK Class A common stock, for each share of GWB owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:32aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Annual rate contract for assistance in Inst. Maintenance Jobs 2021-22.
PU
02:10aPFIZER : Israel says US booster plan supports its own aggressive push
AQ
02:09aNOVO NORDISK A/S : Matheson Advises Novo Nordisk A/S On The Purchase Of Neotope Neuroscience Limited
AQ
02:04aLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BBDC, DVCR, HOMB, and GTS
GL
02:04aLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CXP, HRC, NOTV, and JMP
GL
02:04aLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ADTN, BCML, DSPG, and FIBK
GL
02:04aLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ECHO, FMO, GWB, and VLY
GL
01:52aState councilor urges public institutions to save energy, resources
PU
01:49aChinese coal firms meet to address winter supply challenges
RE
01:22aVEDANTA : Annual Return and Form MGT-8 for FY 2020-21
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO leaves Canada after U.S. deal on fraud charges, detained Can..
2Fed's coming taper fans talk of renewed 'reflation' trade
3Oil producer Hilcorp eyes purchase of shut Louisiana refinery -sources
4IMF's Georgieva accuses former World Bank President Kim's office of man..
5Scientific Games : is Driving the Future of Gaming

HOT NEWS