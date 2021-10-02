Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ADTN, BCML, DSPG, and FIBK

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ADTRAN, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ADTN)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DSPG and ADTA.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

BayCom Corp (NasdaqGS: BCML)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BCML with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp in which Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BCML for each share they own.

DSP Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: DSPG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DSPG to Synaptics Incorporated for $22.00 in cash per share of DSPG owned.

First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS: FIBK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. to FIBK. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of FIBK Class A common stock, for each share of GWB owned.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

