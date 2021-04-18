Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, KSU, LEAF, and MLND

04/18/2021 | 07:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KSU to CP for 0.489 CP shares and $90.00 in cash per KSU share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEAF to Graham Holdings Company for $8.50 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MLND and Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:15aCOVID-19 VACCINES AND RARE BLOOD CLOTS  : Are Women at Greater Risk?
DJ
08:00aMONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC. INVESTORS : Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm
GL
08:00aLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM, P.C. ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATIONS OF GERON CORP. (NASDAQGS : GERN), Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), and Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)
GL
08:00aGlobal tech industries group, inc. clarifies warrant distribution
GL
07:59aFIRSTENERGY  : Celebrates Lineman Appreciation Day 2021
PU
07:59aTOMORROW'S PROMISE : West Penn Power Linemen Help Women Pursue Career Dreams
PU
07:00aLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, KSU, LEAF, and MLND
GL
07:00aLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CATM, JCS, CTB and CUB
GL
06:58aBASEBALL : Gunkel wins 4th game as Tigers continue to roll
AQ
06:41aITHMAAR B S C  : Bank and the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Waqf launch monthly payment project for the "Zakat and Sadaqat Fund"
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 7.7% to $55,408
2WULING MOTORS HOLDINGS LIMITED : A TALE OF TWO CARMAKERS: GM and Toyota take different electric roads in China
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to hire 1,000 programmers in Germany -Automobilwoche
4Bitcoin falls 7.7% to $55,408
5UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ