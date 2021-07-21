Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ALTA, CORE, LONE, and STFC

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Altabancorp (NasdaqCM: ALTA)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ALTA with GBCI.
If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the
Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at . info@jlclasslaw.com
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CORE)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CORE with PFGC. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. . info@jlclasslaw.com
Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTC: LONE)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of LONE and Penn Virginia Corporation. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. info@jlclasslaw.com.
State Auto Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS: STFC)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the acquisition of STFC by Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. for $52 in cash per share of STFC owned. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. info@jlclasslaw.com.
