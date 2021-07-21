Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ALTA, CORE, LONE, and STFC

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Altabancorp (NasdaqCM: ALTA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ALTA with GBCI.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CORE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CORE with PFGC.



Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTC: LONE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of LONE and Penn Virginia Corporation.



State Auto Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS: STFC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the acquisition of STFC by Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. for $52 in cash per share of STFC owned.



