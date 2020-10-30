Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eaton Vance Corp., MobileIron, Inc., and Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AMAG to Covis Group S.à r.l. for $13.75 per share. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are a AMAG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EV to Morgan Stanley. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are a EV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MOBL)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MOBL to Ivanti, Inc. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are a MOBL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC: SCBH)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SCBH to Enterprise Financial Services Corp. for 0.5061 EFS common stock per share. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are an SCBH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form

