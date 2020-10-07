Log in
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MobileIron, Inc., Monaker Group, Inc., and Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings

10/07/2020 | 11:26am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AMAG to Covis Group S.à r.l. for $13.75 per share.

If you are a AMAG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MOBL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MOBL to Ivanti, Inc. for $7.05 per share.

If you are a MOBL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MKGI to Hotplay Enterprise Limited.

If you are a MKGI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC: SCBH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SCBH to Enterprise Financial Services Corp. for 0.5061 EFS common stock per share.

If you are an SCBH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
