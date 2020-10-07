Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MobileIron, Inc., Monaker Group, Inc., and Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AMAG to Covis Group S.à r.l. for $13.75 per share.

If you are a AMAG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MOBL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MOBL to Ivanti, Inc. for $7.05 per share.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MKGI to Hotplay Enterprise Limited.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC: SCBH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SCBH to Enterprise Financial Services Corp. for 0.5061 EFS common stock per share.

