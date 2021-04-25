Log in
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ATH, WIFI, BMTC, and PEBO

04/25/2021 | 07:00am EDT
NEW YORK, April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ATH to APO for 1.149 APO shares.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI)        

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WIFI to an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC for $14.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMTC to WSFS for 0.90 WSFS shares per BMTC share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of PEBO and PFBI.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
