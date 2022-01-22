Log in
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ATVI, BFC, SMFR, and ZGNX

01/22/2022 | 02:04am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQGS: ATVI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ATVI to Microsoft Corp. for $95.00 in cash per share of ATVI owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Bank First Corporation (NASDAQCM: BFC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BFC and Denmark Bancshares, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQGS: SMFR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SMFR and GeneDx, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQGM: ZGNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ZGNX to UCB SA. Under the terms of the merger agreement ZGNX shareholder would receive 26.00 in cash per share, and a contingent value right for a potential cash payment of $2.00 per share upon the approval by the EU of FINTEPLA® by December 31, 2023.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2022
