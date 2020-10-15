Log in
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA), BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.

10/15/2020 | 12:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ARA to affiliates of Nautic Partners for $11.50 per share.

If you are a ARA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMCH to Builders FirstSource, Inc.

If you are a BMCH or BLDR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to members of CBMG management.

If you are a CBMG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EIDX to BridgeBio Pharma for approximately $73.26 per share.

If you are a EIDX or BBIO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020

