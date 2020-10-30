Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA), Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG), and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP)
10/30/2020 | 03:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ARA to affiliates of Nautic Partners for $11.50 per share.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to members of CBMG management.
If you are a CBMG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.
CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CIT to First Citizens BancShares, Inc. for 0.0620 shares of First Citizens class A common stock per share.
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) - Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MCEP to MCF. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of MCEP will receive 1.75 MCF shares per share.