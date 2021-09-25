Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BBDC, DVCR, HOMB, and GTS

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BBDC and Sierra Income Corporation. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. info@jlclasslaw.com.
Diversicare (OTC: DVCR)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DVCR to DAC Acquisition LLC for $10.10 in cash per share of DVCR owned. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HOMB)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of HOMB with Happy Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of HOMB stock for each share they own.
Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GTS to Guidewell Mutual Holding Corporation for $36.00 in cash per share of GTS owned. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
