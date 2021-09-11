Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BCML, CSOD, CLDB, and JAX
09/11/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
BayCom Corp (NasdaqGS: BCML)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BCML with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp in which Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BCML for each share they own.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CSOD to Clearlake Capital Croup, L.P. for $57.50 in cash per share of CSOD owned.