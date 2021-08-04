Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BRBS, IRT, SNR, and QADA
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale FVCB to BRBS. Under the terms of the merger agreement FVCB shareholders will received 1.1492 shares of BRBS for each share of FVCB owned.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SNR to Ventas, Inc. in which SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas stock per share of SNR.