Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BRBS, KIN, MMAC, and GRA

07/21/2021 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale FVCB to BRBS. Under the terms of the merger agreement FVCB shareholders will received 1.1492 shares of BRBS for each share of FVCB owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NasdaqCM: KIN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KIN to ELAN for $9.25 per share.

If you are investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MMAC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MMAC to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share of MMAC owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with its sale to Standard Industries Holding Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:09aBABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : & Wilcox BrightGenTM Hydrogen Combustion Technology Provides Zero-Carbon Energy Generation
AQ
09:09aLLOYDS BANKING : United Living supporting communities with Recycling Lives
AQ
09:09aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $1.39-Including Charges for Saudi Arabia Customs Assessments and Exit Costs-and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.57, Reflecting Organic Growth of 17.8%
AQ
09:09aSEGEZHA GROUP : launches pellet production facility in Sokol
AQ
09:09aPANASONIC : Promotes Installers, Bringing the Company's Solar Energy Solutions to New Markets
AQ
09:09aSAMSUNG - GALAXY UNPACKED : Get Ready To Unfold
AQ
09:09aKOMO PLANT BASED FOODS : Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
AQ
09:09aCIMIC : announces HY21 NPAT $208m; Group revenue $7.1bn; WIH $33.3bn; outlook positive
AQ
09:09aBRIGHTVIEW : Five Things to Ask your Golf Course Superintendent Regularly
AQ
09:09aLATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : Recognized for 'Leading the Next Wave of FPGA Innovation'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : British homes, businesses unprepared for climate change, Aviva says
2COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Netflix growth plan tops Wall St watchlist as lockdown love fades
3Daimler sees chip shortage dragging on into 2022
4SAP SE : SAP Raises 2021 Targets Despite 2Q Fall in Operating Profit, Revenue
5SAAB AB (PUBL) : SAAB'S RESULTS JANUARY-JUNE 2021: Strong sales growth and positive cash flow

HOT NEWS