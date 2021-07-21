Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BRBS, KIN, MMAC, and GRA
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale FVCB to BRBS. Under the terms of the merger agreement FVCB shareholders will received 1.1492 shares of BRBS for each share of FVCB owned.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MMAC to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share of MMAC owned.