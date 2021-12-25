Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BRG, CCMP, GFED, and IHC
12/25/2021 | 12:03am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BRG to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $24.25 in cash per share of BRG owned.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CCMP to Entegris, Inc. for $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock per share of CCMP owned.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQGM: GFED)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GFED to QCR Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GFED shareholders will receive (1) $30.50 in cash, (2) 05.8775 shares of QCR common stock, or (3) mixed consideration of $6.10 in cash and 0.4702 shares of QCR common stock for each share of GFED owned.