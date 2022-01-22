Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BRG, EPAY, LEVL, and VG
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BRG to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $24.25 in cash per share of BRG owned.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEVL to First Merchants Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement LEVL shareholder will receive 0.7164 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of LEVL they own.