Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BRG, EPAY, LEVL, and VG

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BRG to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $24.25 in cash per share of BRG owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGS: EPAY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EPAY to Thoma Bravo for $57.00 in cash per share of EPAY owned.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LEVL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEVL to First Merchants Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement LEVL shareholder will receive 0.7164 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of LEVL they own.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQGS: VG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VG to Ericson for $21.00 in cash per share of VG owned.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: