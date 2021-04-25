Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CNBKA, STAY, FXNC and FI

NEW YORK, April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CNBKA to EBC for $115.28 per share. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780. Joshua Lifshitz, Esq.
Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STAY to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are a STAY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780. Joshua Lifshitz, Esq.
First National Corporation (NasdaqGS: FXNC)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BFTL to FXNC for approximately $3.30 per share. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 Joshua Lifshitz, Esq.
Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FI and Expro Group. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are a FI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the
. Information Request Form
© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com