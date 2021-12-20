Log in
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CPLG, LEVL, SLRC and VSAT

12/20/2021 | 10:51am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CPLG through a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. for $15.65 in cash per share of CPLG owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LEVL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEVL to First Merchants Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement LEVL shareholder will receive 0.7164 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of LEVL they own.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

SLR Investment Corp. (NasdaqGM: SLRC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SLRC and SUNS.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Viasat, Inc. (NasdaqGS: VSAT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of VSAT and Inmarsat.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS