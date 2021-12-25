Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CPLG, LEVL, SLRC and VSAT
CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CPLG through a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. for $15.65 in cash per share of CPLG owned.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEVL to First Merchants Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement LEVL shareholder will receive 0.7164 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of LEVL they own.