Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY), Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX), Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ELY to Topgolf Entertainment Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Callaway will issue approximately 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders.

If you are a ELY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EIDX to BridgeBio Pharma for approximately $73.26 per share.

If you are a EIDX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IPHI to Marvell Technology Group for 2.323 Marvell shares and $66.00 in cash.

If you are a IPHI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WTRE to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $31.10 per share.

If you are a WTRE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:03pMILL CITY VENTURES III : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:03pNEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:03pMIDDLESEX WATER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pFUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pMOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:03pGOLDCLIFF RESOURCE : Closes Over Subscribed Flow Through Offering and Grants Options
AQ
04:03pKEARNY FINANCIAL CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pJ.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences
BU
04:02pCAPITAL SOUTHWEST : Announces Financial Results for Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 and Announces Total Dividends of $0.51 per share for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
AQ
04:02pPRONTOFORMS : Announces $6 Million Revolving Credit Facility and Warrant Proceeds of $1.96 Million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2Stocks, oil fall further on virus, U.S. election angst
3HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG : HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
4ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group