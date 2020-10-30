Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY), Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX), Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ELY to Topgolf Entertainment Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Callaway will issue approximately 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
If you are a ELY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the
or contact Information Request Form by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. . info@jlclasslaw.com
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EIDX to BridgeBio Pharma for approximately $73.26 per share. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IPHI to Marvell Technology Group for 2.323 Marvell shares and $66.00 in cash. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)
announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WTRE to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $31.10 per share. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
