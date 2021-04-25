Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of DSSI, HGV, HWCC, and WSFS

04/25/2021 | 08:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DSSI and INSW.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HGV to Diamond Resorts International, Inc.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HWCC to Omni Cable, LLC for $5.30 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMTC to WSFS for 0.90 WSFS shares per BMTC share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:12aBB BIOTECH  : Interim report as at March 31, 2021
PU
09:12aBB BIOTECH  : publishes interim report
PU
09:07aIf Joe Biden is America's Robin Hood, this is his merry band
RE
09:01aSPORTS ENTERTAINMENT ACQUISITION  : Super Group to Combine with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. to Create NYSE-Listed Global Gaming Company
BU
08:30aJD COM  : JDer Blazes to Personal Best at JD-Sponsored Beijing Half Marathon
PU
08:15aKEWSONG LEE : Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee Plots Rebound for Private-Equity Pioneer
DJ
08:00aLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of DSSI, HGV, HWCC, and WSFS
GL
07:50aAbu Dhabi Ports raises $1 billion loan, sources say
RE
07:44aJD COM  : Aquascaping Business Rises on JD, And China
PU
07:44aJD COM  : Machinery Giant SDLG Inks Partnership with JD on Digital Transformation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kansas City Southern says it will talk with rival bidder CN; CP welcomes regulatory ruling
2SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION : Samsung unit considers developing $673 mln solar plants in Texas -documents
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
4AGTHIA GROUP PJSC : Abu Dhabi Ports raises $1 billion loan, sources say
5RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : THE GIESSWEIN STORY: It all started with Grandma's knitted sweaters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ