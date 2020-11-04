Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN), Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI), Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX)
0
11/04/2020 | 05:50pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DNKN to Inspire Brands, Inc. for $106.50 per share.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of TNAV to V99, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Telenav shareholders will receive $4.80 per share in cash.