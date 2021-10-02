Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ECHO, FMO, GWB, and HOMB
10/02/2021 | 06:04am EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ECHO)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ECHO to funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. for $48.25 in cash per share of ECHO owned.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GWB to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate Class A common stock, for each share of GWB owned.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of HOMB with Happy Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of HOMB stock for each share they own.