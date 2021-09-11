Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ECHO, IKNX, MSON, and VICI
09/11/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ECHO)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ECHO to funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. for $48.25 in cash per share of ECHO owned.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MSON to Bioventus, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSON shareholders will receive 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or $28.00 in cash, for each share of MSON owned.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of VICI with MGM Growth Properties LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MGM shareholders will receive 1.366 shares of VICI stock for each share of MGM they own.